Tipp Gardaí find motorists exceeding 150km/h on M8 despite weather

Despite adverse weather conditions yesterday Tipperary Gardaí found a number of motorists speeding on the M8 yesterday.

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were monitoring the area and detected a number of motorists in excess of 120km/h limit.

There were five drivers found to be ding 150km plus, with the highest speeds clocked at 154km.

Fixed charge notices were issued to each motorist.

So far this year 142 people have lost their lives on Irish roads, including a number of tragic incidents in Tipperary in recent weeks.

Local Gardaí are urging people to slow down especially during the darker evening and in bad weather.