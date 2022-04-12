Tipp to benefit from promotion of local cycling routes

Cycling routes around the Premier County are to be highlighted as part of a national rollout by the National Transport Authority.

Cahir based Councillor Andy Moloney raised the issue at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council calling for colour coded looped cycling routes of various distances be highlighted from towns across the county.

The independent representative says this would improve safety and also be a boost for villages and towns on the routes.

“The NTA design team in conjunction with Aecom Consulting Engineers will now look at the whole area of leisure cycling in particular.

“I would intend that we would waymark certain looped cycle routes for the leisure cyclist around our regional roads because cycling is after getting popular and an awful lot of the roads are not suitable for cyclists.

“If we design certain loops where cyclists can feel safe I think it would be a benefit to the whole county.”

As part of the process there will be a public consultation engagement process run later this year to allow the general public, cycling enthusiasts and cycling clubs the opportunity to inform the future development of the cycle network across County Tipperary.

Councillor Andy Moloney says it has great potential for towns and villages in Tipp.

“If it’s going to be a national roll out then you just look up your App and you decide where you want to stay and you see what cycling facilities are there.

“You can see more and more people going around with two bikes on the back of the car going off on their holidays and I do think it will help any area that has a link to a cycling looped route.

“It’s something as an adventure activity that people can go the country roads and see what the countryside has to offer.”