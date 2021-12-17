TII to examine North Tipp M7 blackspot

A study has been commissioned to establish why a section of the M7 in North Tipp is so adversely affected by sudden hail showers.

There was a fatality on this stretch of motorway near Nenagh last week after an unexpected hail shower.

Director of Roads for Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor said that the Transport Infrastructure Ireland have commissioned studies with Met Éireann.

He told the members of Nenagh Municipal District yesterday that the TII also have a public awareness campaign to make people aware of extreme weather events.

Marcus said that these are unpredictable and very localised, which means that the road can’t be treated in advance.

He added that it causes treacherous driving conditions giving the effect of driving on ball bearings and drivers can lose control.

Marcus told councillors that the issue is compounded by the speeds people drive on the motorway and that during these hail showers, drivers should reduce speeds to 40 miles per hour or less.