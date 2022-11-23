Thurles realignment works to be reviewed

Tipperary County Council have agreed to make some changes to the Bowes Corner project in Thurles.

Issues with traffic flow at the intersection had been raised at the recent meeting of the Templemore-Thurles Municipal District with Councillor Micheál Lowry saying that he had witnessed cars struggle to get around corners at the junction.

Based on the issues raised, the executive have since reviewed the plans for the junction and have decided to make adjustments to the footpaths.

Cllr Lowry said that the wider Bowes Corner project is very welcome, and was glad to see the Council balance both pedestrian safety and vehicular access.

“If you had designed it in the real world standing there, you’d have kept back whatever amount of inches, a half a foot either way and that would allow cars turn safely, because the last thing we want is to have a scheme put in that’s designed around pedestrian safety, and then you have vehicles mounting the footpath to try and turn, it flies in the face of what it is. They looked at it they’re going to adjust the kerb lines a small bit.”