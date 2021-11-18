Thurles parking problems raised at District meeting

There are renewed calls for the removal of parking from a busy street in Thurles.

Local Councillor Jim Ryan once again raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the Municipal District.

The situation has been described as utter mayhem at busy periods.

Councillor Ryan says he was left with no choice to raise the issue as the campaign to have parking removed has been going on for years without success.

“On four previous occasions it went to vote and the vote was to keep parking on Parnell Street.

“I put down the motion again on the basis that our TDs failed to get Thurles included as a town for a bypass for the next 20 or 25 years.

“I decided to send this in because I’ve been receiving pictures and representations and phone calls from very stressed out and very angry residents in Thurles.

“It’s unacceptable to have articulated lorries coming up and down Parnell Street holding the whole town up because of a couple of cars parked on the road.”