Thurles junction said to be one of the most dangerous in the county

Action must be taken to rectify issues at “one of the most dangerous junctions” in Tipperary.

That’s according to Councillor Jim Ryan who says that Turtulla Cross outside Thurles needs to be made a priority by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for safety works.

There have been numerous accidents at the cross over the years, and particularly in the last few months, which has set alarm bells ringing.

Councillor Ryan says that carrying out safety works at the cross should be on the list of priorities for the TII.

“It’s one of the most dangerous and busiest junctions in Tipperary. Down through the years we’ve seen numerous accidents, unfortunately fatalities and injuries and a lot of crashes have occurred at that cross over the last number of months which has got the alarm bells ringing with me that something needs to be done as soon as possible to make Turtulla Cross more safe.

“Despite numerous calls from local representatives and the council down through the years to the TII to get works carried out, unfortunately they’ve turned a blind eye to it and the junction is as dangerous now as it ever was.”

Cllr Ryan says that the issue has been raised many times throughout his time on the council, but never goes anywhere.

“Look we’ve heard all this before, I’m on the council going onto my 24th year, and that’ll tell you how long we’ve been looking for this work to be carried out and every year we hear the same thing – “progress being made” but we never see any action.

“So I suppose I’ll believe it when I see it, but look, if the executive at the top table are saying progress is being made you have to accept what they say, but as I said, I won’t be happy until I actually see workers on the ground and shovels being put into the ground and works being carried out. Until I see that day, I won’t be happy.”