Three in court in connection with a fatal crash in North Tipp

The two car collision happened at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher on the N7 near Nenagh on July 11th last.

The crash claimed the life of 65 year old Noel McGrath who was the driver of one of the cars while his wife was seriously injured.

Mr McGrath was a former Limerick footballer and a native of the Oola – Solohead parish on the Tipp-Limerick border.

Three men were arrested in connection with the fatal hit & run in recent days.

Peter Flynn of Grennanstown, Norwood, Nenagh has been charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Death and one count of endangerment.

Ciaran McInerney of Doon Road, Broadford, County Clare and a teenager from County Clare – who was a juvenile at the time of the incident – have both been charged with assisting an offender.

They appeared before Nenagh District Court yesterday and have been remanded on bail until May 27th for preparation of the Book of Evidence.