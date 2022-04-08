Teenager seriously injured on Clonmel – Dungarvan Road

A teenage girl’s being treated for serious injuries in a Dublin hospital, after collision on the Clonmel – Dungarvan road.

The girl in her mid-teens was knocked down by a van on the R671 at Ballymacarbry at around 4.30pm yesterday.

She was brought to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where she’s receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the van wasn’t hurt.

The road was closed overnight and a forensic collision examination is due to take place at the scene in the morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R671 between 4.25pm and 4.40pm and who has dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Dungarvan Garda Station can be contacted on 058 48 600.