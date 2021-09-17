Taoiseach backs need for safety measures on Ardfinnan bridge

The Taoiseach has committed to making the bridge in Ardfinnan safer, particularly for pedestrians.

Speaking to gathered locals, public representatives and council officials in the community hall today Micheál Martin said that the ‘safety issue for children is very serious’.

Councillor Micheál Anglim said that a pedestrian walkway bridge could cost about €1.8 million.

The Taoiseach urged Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath to work with the National Transport Authority, get a design improved and ‘get things moving’, adding that the current situation is not acceptable.