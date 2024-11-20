LISTEN
The Lunchtime Show with Stephen Keogh

Status Orange snow warning for Tipperary

Tipperary County Council’s road crews are dealing with the first cold snap of winter 2024.

Met Éireann has upgraded a snow and ice warning for Tipp, Clare, Cork, Limerick and Waterford to Status Orange.

It comes into effect at midnight tonight and runs until midday on Thursday.

Its warning of significant accumulations of snow, very difficult travelling conditions, delays to public transport and animal welfare issues.

Liam Brett is Director of Services for Roads with Tipperary County Council.

“We have twelve crews in place and we have duty engineers monitoring forecasts and deciding how to respond. We treat over 1,000 kilometres of our (road) network.

“Just to reassure the public Tipperary County Council has plenty of salt for these events – we have a total capacity to hold almost 3,900 tonnes of salt and all that capacity is full at present. That’s enough capacity to treat a 5-day snow event without restocking but of course we would be restocking.”

