Speeding detections up by more than a quarter in Tipp Garda Division

Speeding and driving while intoxicated are the biggest challenges for Gardaí in Tipperary.

Over the past year, there was an increase of 67% in offences for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Speeding went up 28% with 4,504 detections.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said that this figure doesn’t include speed vans, just those stopped or detected by Gardaí.

He said that behaviour changes are needed when people continue to drive at excessive speeds.

This follows on from yesterday’s National Slow Down Day where speeds of 167 and 154km per hour were among those detected by Tipp Gardaí on the M8 within 120km/hr zones.

Meanwhile, use of mobiles while driving were up 14% and there was a reduction of 16% in those found to be without a seatbelt.

The number of checkpoints across the county saw a 900% increase, due to the increase in Garda presence on the streets during the pandemic.