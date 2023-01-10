Significant number of Tipperary motorists arrested over Christmas

Over 30 people in Tipperary were arrested during the Christmas period for driving while under the influence.

In total nationwide, 745 people were detained, with 32 of them in Tipperary.

The Garda Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign kicked off on December 1st and focused on intoxicated driving, speeding, use of mobile phone while driving and non-wearing of seatbelts.

Locally, 26 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while a further 6 were detained for drug driving.

Reacting to the figures, Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hillman said, “In December 2022 sadly 16 people lost their lives on Irish roads.

“In 2023 we will continue to work with all agencies to ensure we play our part in making our roads safer and delivering the Governmental Road Safety Strategy.”