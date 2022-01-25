Significant funding for Thurles junction described as the most dangerous in Ireland

A local councillor believes half a million in funding will help to make a junction in Thurles much safer.

Bowes Corner Junction Improvement Scheme received the largest single allocation for one project in the Active Travel funding, while Ardfinnan Bridge was allocated €220,000.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan told Tipp FM the funding will make the junction safer for both motorists and pedestrians.

“In my opinion, it’s one of the most dangerous junctions, not only in Tipperary, but in Ireland and there’s been numerous accidents at that junction down through the years.

“I’ve been on the council for the past 23 years and every year that I’ve been on the council the issues of Bowes Corner have been raised by myself and other councillors.

“It’s long overdue and it’s great to see the money has been allocated, so now hopefully, the council can go ahead, appoint contractors, and get the work carried out as soon as possible, but this is a good news story again for Thurles.”