Ryan: Roads near Thurles left in poor condition by contractor

There have been complaints about the state of the road in the Rossestown and Rahealty areas of Thurles in the wake of works carried out there recently.

Councillor Jim Ryan raised the issue at the recent Municipal District meeting where he said a number of local residents have been in touch with him asking for something to be done to rectify the situation.

The works were to facilitate the installation of underground water pipes.

Councillor Ryan says the finish on the road is not acceptable.

“They were left in a very poor condition by the contractor and I asked the council to contact the Group Water Scheme or the contractor to see maybe if they can go back and reinstate the road to the way it was prior to the works.

“The area in question is in very poor condition, very dangerous condition. The sides of the road is very, very unfinished and its causing a huge nuisance to road users.