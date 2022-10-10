Road works on Clonmel – Kilkenny road to continue into 2023

The upgrade works to the N76 at Grangemockler may run into the New Year.

Planning was approved last year for the scheme and will include resurfacing through Grangemockler, widening of footpaths, car parking and a redesign of all junctions and accesses, as well as other works.

Clonmel based Glas Civil Engineering were awarded the contract and commenced back in August.

Last month it was confirmed by the council that these works would likely run for longer than expected and continue into the new year.

The contractors have given assurances that they will co-ordinate with the community and other bodies carrying out work along the route as work continues.