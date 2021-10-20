Road safety a concern outside local schools

The need for improved safety measures outside schools on busy main roads in Tipperary is to be highlighted with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Fine Gael representative Michael Fitzgerald raised the concerns of schools in the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District at this months meeting of the local authority.

He says it’s a major issue at drop-off and pick-up times and has also highlighted concerns about the speed of traffic passing by these schools.

“I’m talking about schools in our area – the likes of Monard and Shronell, Knockavilla and Ballydrehid, Thomastown and Golden in my own area.

“Measures have to be taken and I think whatever meetings we have with the TII in the future regarding monies to make more parking available or to make more signage available we have to address as a matter of urgency.”