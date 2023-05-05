Residents of South Tipp town feel they have been left behind by the council

People in Killenaule have long called for speed control measures to be introduced in the area as is seen in their surrounding towns and villages.

At each meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir MD the speed issues are raised with the school and elderly population highlighted in particular, however councillors are regularly told it’s driver behaviour that needs to change.

Jerry Kelly is a member of the Killenaule Community Group and says they have received countless verbal agreements that something will be done but are yet to see action.

He told Tipp FM that they want to see a plan from the council before there is a fatality.

“Around schools you have a lot of children coming out, you know you have a lot of cars whizzing past, you now it’s the town in general- the approach roads the speed that the cars go in there at – even through the middle of the town in through the estates. So what we are looking for is just a general plan for the town, with just a plan of what we are going to do, because if we don’t it is going to be too late for somebody.”

He told Tipp FM that there have been accidents in the area, with residents fearful someone will be killed before the council act.

“If you look around at all the towns and villages around South Tipp every single one of them has some form of traffic calming measure be it be the displays, the speed displays, the speed bumps, the raised platforms, they have something we have nothing we have just been totally forgotten about. You could see that in the meeting that we held the anger, the concern, it was there clear for everyone to see.”