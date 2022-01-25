Pedestrians and motorists to benefit from Thurles works

A local elected representative is concerned that the works on Bowes Corner in Thurles will make it safer for pedestrians, but won’t change the junction layout.

Councillor Micheál Lowry welcomed the half a million Euro in funding from the Active Travel allocation, but said it focuses on pedestrian safety, rather than on motorists.

He told Tipp Today that by consequence the scheme will have a knock on effect of helping to clearly define the junction, which will help drivers.

Councillor Lowry told Tipp Today what he believes the project will include.

“It’s an extremely difficult and complex junction to navigate because there’s seven access points onto it.

“They’re going to augment the level of the road, they’ll clearly define the roadway, the footpaths will be upgraded.”

He said that they have a design, which will need to be tweaked, but that the layout of the actual junction will not change.

Councillor Lowry added that the works in Liberty Square for the overall traffic management of Thurles would be much more difficult if Bowes Corner wasn’t addressed first.