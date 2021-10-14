Ongoing concerns over speeding outside Tipperary school

A campaign has started to have traffic calming measures put in place outside St Kevin’s National School in Littleton.

The issue of speeding traffic has been a concern for a number of years with local Councillor Jim Ryan saying he highlighted the problem with the council around four years ago.

However speaking on Tipp Today he said nothing has been done to resolve the problem with locals now making their voices heard.

“A petition has started around the village. I know there’s couple of hundred signatures after being collected by a resident there.

“I’ve spoken to the new Principal in there and again they’re fully supportive of putting in some form of traffic calming outside the school. Whether its putting in these flashing warning signs that you see outside schools which I think are very, very effective, whether its putting in new road markings or putting in a pedestrian crossing.”