The introduction of an average speed detector system on a section of the M7 in North Tipp has been delayed by up to a year.

The system was announced for the motorway between Junctions 26 and 27 last March.

However the Irish Times reports it’s still not operational 10 months later due to the need for further testing and calibration.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says it expects the first prosecutions to begin to be seen in the first quarter of this year.