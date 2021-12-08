North Tipp community shocked at tragic death of local referee

Gardaí are appealing for information on the fatal crash which happened on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross shortly after 10 o’clock last night.

A pedestrian, in his 40s, was killed while the driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The road remains closed while a forensic examination takes place.

News broke this morning that the victim was well known referee and Toomevara clubman Kieran Delaney, widely known as ‘Festy’.

On Facebook, his club described him as an “extremely passionate Toomevara man”, who was “involved with the club from a young age and an active member of the club committee”.

North Tipperary GAA Board said they were “devastated” to hear of his passing, describing him as “one of the division’s most experienced and most popular referees”.

The Tipperary Referees Committee have said also their thoughts are with Kieran’s family & friends and his referee colleagues in the county.