New speed camera locations announced in Tipperary

Tipperary motorists are being encouraged to heed their speed.

It comes as four new mobile speed camera locations come into force on the county’s roads next week.

They are among 61 new Go Safe zones going live from 6am on Tuesday morning.

Two of the Tipperary ones are on the N24 – on the Clonmel side of the Kilheffernan Roundabout and on the Carrick side of Kilsheelan.

In the north of the county there is a new zone on the R445 at Toomevara with another on the N62 between Templemore and Roscrea.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station says we all have a part to play in reducing the number of fatalities on the roads.

“When someone decides to speed they put themselves and members of their community at risk – particularly children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.

“The aim is to reduce the number of fatal and serious road traffic collisions. It must be borne in mind that unfortunately we have lost 89 lives on the roads of Ireland so far this year which is an increase of 26 on the same period last year.

“Speed kills – please slow down.”