New cycle lane and footpaths planned for busy road in Cashel

Progress is being made on an active travel project for Cashel.

Plans for the Cahir Road in the town have now gone to the design stage which local Councillor Declan Burgess feels will have a number of benefits.

He says the R639 is particularly busy and the works will improve things for cyclists and walkers alike.

“We’re going to see a cycle lane from the roundabout at the Amneal plant all the way down to the junction at St Patrick’s Hospital. We’ll also see new footpaths installed there.

“And something that I’ve been highlighting previously is there’s a section of the Cahir Road that has no public lighting – that’s around Ken Wallace’s Garage right down to Scoil Aonghusa. So we’re going to see new public lighting installed on that stretch which is a real positive step.”