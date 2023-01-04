Nenagh has poorest driving test pass rate in Ireland

The Nenagh Driving Test centre has the lowest pass rate in the country.

That’s according to Aviva Insurance who report a quarter of people sitting their test in Ireland say insufficient practice and experience are the main reasons for failure.

The pass rate in Nenagh is just 42.1% while at the Tipp Town test centre its 52.7%, 61.8 in Clonmel while Thurles has the best figures in the county at 66.1%.

A survey by Aviva found that one in three female drivers believe pre-test butterflies were the main reason for failures while 14% of respondents felt that the driving testers were too harsh.