N24 lobby group call on Council to install traffic calming near Tipp Town

A bypass of Tipperary Town should be delivered as a standalone project, not as part of the N24 realignment works.

That’s according to David Moloney of the N24 Road Facebook group who says that increased traffic looking to avoid the congestion of Tipperary Town are creating a “rat run” on a local road.

The road at Barronstown Cross just before Limerick Junction was used as a diversion during roadworks in previous years which, according to the group has led to regional drivers continually using this road instead of the main N24.

Speaking to Tipp Today, David said that the bypass of Tipp Town should be delivered as a standalone project.

“So Eamonn Ryan has said more or less, he would be in favour of funding a bypass so what I’m actually saying is they should concentrate on getting the planning permission and the design in for the bypass alone because the problem is if they look for planning permission for the whole road and if a farmer down near Cahir decides to object and is successful that means the bypass of Tipperary Town will be held up for the next 20 years.”

He also said that €200,000 funding given from the council for active travel measures should be used for traffic calming measures at Barronstown Cross.

“The council received a grant of €200,000 only back in November so that money should actually be spent at the Barronstown Cross interchange to narrow it, put in traffic calming measures and make it safe for pedestrians.

“They have the fund, they have the money.”