Motorists urged to slow down this Bank Holiday weekend

Local Gardaí are issuing an appeal to all road users to stay safe this Easter Bank Holiday.

There has been a marked increase in road deaths across the country so far this year compared with 2021.

This year there have been 50 fatalities to date – up 21 on the same period last year.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station is urging everyone to take extra care on the roads this weekend

“When one looks at the roads of Tipperary we’ve lost three lives this year – and two within the last fortnight. We all have a role here in trying to reduce this number.

“Over 60% of those fatalities nationally have occurred on rural roads. When one considers the number of rural roads within the county of Tipperary – if these trends are correct we are primed for an increase in fatalities and serious injuries on the roads unless we all work together to reduce that.”

Inspector White says as well as speed there are a number of other contributory factors.

“Still people are not wearing seat belts and it is shown to us when we go to the scene of fatal and serious injury collisions.

“The other contributory factor – and unfortunately its something that is growing – is the use of drugs while driving and drink driving still remains a factor.

“So out appeal to people this Easter is enjoy yourselves – if you’re socialising plan you’re way home. Do not ever, ever drink and drive or under the influence of drugs. Slow down and always wear a seat belt.