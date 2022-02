A Learner Permit holder is facing a trip to court after being stopped by Gardaí in Cahir this morning.

The motorist was intercepted by officers on Castle Street after the Automatic Number Plate Recognition flagged an issue with the vehicle.

The driver was found to have no insurance, the tax had expired 755 days ago while the Learner was driving unaccompanied and had no L-Plates on display.

The car was seized by Gardaí.