Tipperary Gardaí averted a potential tragedy last night.

An SUV had entered the M8 motorway the wrong way in Cashel.

Thankfully the first car they met was Cahir Gardaí on patrol who quickly stopped the vehicle going down the off ramp against oncoming traffic.

The motorist told officers they had become confused while using the Satnav.

Gardaí are urging motorists to watch the road and be aware of junctions and road layouts on approach.

Proceedings are being taken against the driver.