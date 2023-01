A driver has been arrested in North Tipp after testing positive for three illegal substances.

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit spotted a car being driven erratically in Nenagh this morning.

The driver was stopped and arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving after providing a Positive DrugWipe Test for Cocaine, Cannabis and Benzodiazepines.

Gardaí are reminding all motorists of the risks to both themselves and other road users of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.