Motorcyclist hospitalised following crash near Horse & Jockey

Gardaí in Thurles have launched an appeal for information on a crash near Horse & Jockey.

The collision between a motorcycle and small truck happened shortly before 6 o’clock last evening on the old N8 just north of the village.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Cork University Hospital following the crash.

Superintendent Pat Murphy of Thurles Garda Station is appealing for witnesses to contact Gardaí.

“What were looking for is anybody who was in the vicinity of the Horse & Jockey between 5.45 and 6pm last evening who saw the accident occurring”.

“We’re appealing for them to contact Thurles Gardaí on 0504 25100 or also from anybody who may have dashcam footage.”