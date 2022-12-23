McGrath: Driving Test system “failing”

The Road Safety Authority has received hundreds of contacts from politicians over driving test waiting lists.

Freedom of Information figures provided to the Irish Examiner shows the RSA is getting three emails a day from TDs, Senators and Councillors.

Over 1,200 representations have been made since the beginning of last year in relation to backlogs.

The details released to the Irish Examiner under the Freedom of Information Act stated Ministers Heather Humphreys and Charlie McConalogue made at least 20 queries.

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath has sent 90 representations since the start of last year.

He says he’s not trying to get people to skip the queue.

“People are forced to come into our offices and contact their Oireachtas members because they can’t deal with this system operated by the RSA.

“And it’s across the board – it’s the same with the NCT and the same with the Driving Licence, everything.

“A waiting list of a minimum of four months in Tipperary – that has improved from where it was.”

Mattie McGrath says the driving test system is ‘failing’.

He says people were coming to him because they were desperate.

“What’s more important? When a parent rings me when they’re weary from driving their son or daughter to work – accompany them with a Learner Permit. When they’re trying to stay within the law. When somebody returns home that’s so desperately needed to do nursing in hospitals or whatever and their licence has lapsed and they’re waiting and waiting for tests. Sure the system is failing us.”