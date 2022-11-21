Man dies following suspected hit & run in Mid-Tipp

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a suspected fatal hit and run near Templemore in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 1am, Gardaí were alerted to reports of a man in his 60s who had been located on the side of the R433 road near Clonmore Village. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s body remains at the scene and the road will remain closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area this morning between 1am and 1.20am and who may have dash cam footage is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.