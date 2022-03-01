Major clampdown on speeding as part of National Slow Down Day

Drivers in Tipperary are being encouraged to ask ‘how long will it take to stop’.

Today marks National Slow Down Day and will be in operation until 7am tomorrow.

Inspector at Thurles Garda Station, James White, says there has been 20 more deaths on our roads nationally this year in comparison to last year, with 30% due to speed.

He is reminding motorists they must drive relative to the road they are on.

“Bear in mind the traffic at the time, perhaps it’s a rural area, agricultural vehicles.”

Inspector White says that while you may be doing the speed limit, you must consider how quickly you can stop or react to anything on the road.