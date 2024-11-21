Low temperature and ice warning extended until tomorrow

Tipperary escaped the worst of the overnight snow despite being under a Status Orange warning from Met Éireann.

However a nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning has been extended, and will remain in effect until tomorrow at midday.

Tipperary County Council’s winter maintenance programme is in operation to treat priority routes around the County and all emergency repair crews and contractors are on standby and ready to deal with any emergencies.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel spent last night in the Premier County.

“Not as bad as initially feared – certainly some areas experienced quite a lot of snow so areas in and around the Silvermines mountains for example where I based myself last night there’s been over 20 centimetres of snow here in the mountains themselves. Really beautiful conditions up here where I am.

“But certainly areas that are little bit more elevated they were the areas that saw the worst of the snow and certainly it was the north-west of the county that experienced the worst of the snow as well.”