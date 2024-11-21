LISTEN
The Lunchtime Show with Stephen Keogh

The Lunchtime Show with Stephen Keogh

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

Low temperature and ice warning extended until tomorrow

Date:

Share:

Photo © Tipp FM
NewsRoad safetyWeather

Tipperary escaped the worst of the overnight snow despite being under a Status Orange warning from Met Éireann.

However a nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning has been extended, and will remain in effect until tomorrow at midday.

- Advertisement -

Tipperary County Council’s winter maintenance programme is in operation to treat priority routes around the County and all emergency repair crews and contractors are on standby and ready to deal with any emergencies.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel spent last night in the Premier County.

“Not as bad as initially feared – certainly some areas experienced quite a lot of snow so areas in and around the Silvermines mountains for example where I based myself last night there’s been over 20 centimetres of snow here in the mountains themselves. Really beautiful conditions up here where I am.

“But certainly areas that are little bit more elevated they were the areas that saw the worst of the snow and certainly it was the north-west of the county that experienced the worst of the snow as well.”

advertisement

Latest Sport

GAA

Tipp begin Ladies Football League campaign at home to Galway

Tipperary's fixtures have been confirmed for the 2025 Ladies National Football League. Ed Burke...
GAA

Our Lady’s Templemore earn place in Harty Cup knockout stages

Our Lady's Templemore are into the knockout stages of the Harty Cup. The Mid...
GAA

13% increase in Tipp GAA club match pass for 2025

The price of the Tipperary GAA club season pass is going up by...
GAA

Our Lady’s Templemore flying the Tipp flag in Harty Cup

The final round of group games gets underway in the Harty Cup this...
advertisement

Catch-Up

Tipp Today

Health Slot-Muriel- 21/11/24

Today Muriel discussed the Christmas season... Tipp FM Radio · Health Slot-Muriel- 21/11/24
Tipp Today

Tipp Today Podcast 21/11/24

On this morning’s show... The snow has started in Tipperary, but what will the...
Tipp Today

General Election Debate 21/11/24

Our fourth General Election Debate took place in studio today... Tipp FM Radio ·...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.