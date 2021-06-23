Long awaited works at Thurles junction edging closer

A Thurles based County Councillor says plans for safety measures at a busy junction in the town should not be rushed.

While Independent Jim Ryan has long campaigned for the works at Bowes Corner he says it has to be done properly.

This weeks meeting of the Thurles Municipal District was told that a final design will be chosen from a number of options in the coming weeks.

Councillor Ryan says it’s important to get it right first time.

“When you’re dealing with such an important junction which has a lot of access roads into it – which has a history of very serious accidents – they have to get it right.”

“We can’t afford to waste taxpayers money on a project that in a few years’ time has become redundant and hasn’t done what its supposed to do so I would prefer for them to take their time and pick out the correct design and get it done once and for all.”