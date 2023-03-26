Long awaited traffic calming a step closer for The Ragg

Funding of €150,000 has been secured for traffic calming measures in a Mid-Tipp village.

It’s been confirmed that the council will receive the funding for The Ragg under the Low Safety Scheme.

Councillor Jim Ryan has been instrumental in pushing for this progress for close to two decades.

He says traffic calming is essential in The Ragg as it is a village that has a lot of cars passing through.

“There are ongoing negotiations with landowners within The Ragg village, and the council is confident that progress will be made. Hopefully detailed designs will be drawn up for the traffic calming within the village, and once they have been approved hopefully we can go on to the next stage, which is the construction of the traffic calming within the village.

The Ragg village is one of those villages that currently has no traffic calming, and a lot of traffic runs through it on a daily basis on the way to Nenagh from Thurles and vice versa, and it’s a long straight road going through the village, so I think traffic calming, a pedestrian crossing, is really badly needed for the village, and at least now progress has been made.”