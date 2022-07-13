Local student passes away 3 months after freak accident

A young Clonmel student who was seriously injured in a freak accident last April has sadly lost her fight for life.

13 year old Aisling Kennedy was struck by the wing mirror of a van after she got off her school bus in the village of Ballymacarbry.

The 1st Year Presentation Secondary school student was left with what was described as a devastating brain injury following the incident.

Her teachers, fellow students and staff at the Clonmel school have paid tribute to Aisling and expressed their condolences to her family and friends.