Local Gardaí warn e-scooter users that they can be prosecuted

Gardaí are warning those using e-scooters that they must abide to the normal rules of the road.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Sergeant-in-Charge at Nenagh Garda Station, Declan O’Carroll, said they’ve received multiple complaints from the public about dangerous behaviour on e-scooters

They’ve become increasingly popular as a transport option for towns and cities, but new legislation governing their use is due to come into force shortly.

Sergeant O’Carroll says there are already powers there which can be used.

“Yes there are powers and irrespective of how a person gets around, the rules of the road apply to all users of the road so there is some legislation that can be used if there are offences disclosed and I would encourage members of the public to contact Gardaí if they witness anything untoward.”