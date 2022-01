A number of vehicles were detected travelling in excess of 145km/h on the M8 by Gardaí in Cahir yesterday.

This included a learner permit holder travelling in excess of 167km/h following which a prosecution has commenced.

Later in the day Gardaí from Cahir were alerted to a vehicle by ANPR technology which they subsequently stopped.

The driver was found to be a learner permit holder driving with no insurance. The vehicle was seized and a court appearance will follow for the motorist.