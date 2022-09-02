Landowners reminded to keep roadside hedges under control

All landowners in Tipperary are being reminded that the hedge cutting season has started.

It began on the 1st of September and will continue until February 28th.

According to Section 70 of the Roads Act the responsibility for the maintenance of roadside hedges falls on the owners or occupiers of the adjoining lands.

Landowners, farmers, and householders are being urged by Tipperary County Council to ensure that their roadside hedges and overhanging trees are cut and maintained so road users can travel safely.