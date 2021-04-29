Joyriders lambasted for driving on church grounds in North Tipp

Joyriding on the grounds of a Tipperary church is being described as “disgusting” by a local councillor.

Independent rep John ‘Rocky’ McGrath is raising concerns about scenes in Curreeney and Kilcommon in recent weeks, with drivers regularly doing donuts.

He’s particularly annoyed with cases of joyriding on the recently resurfaced grounds of the Church of the Little Flower in Curreeney.

He says it’s been happening for many weekends.

“They must have fairly powerful cars because the amount of rubber has been very noticeable. It’s on the church grounds – the church car park – which in fairness to the Council they made a lovely job of last year. What’s going on there now is predominately weekends.”