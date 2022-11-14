Investigations into fatal collision in Carrick on Suir

A man’s been killed after being knocked down in Carrick on Suir.

The pedestrian was hit by a car on the N24 at Townspark at around 7.30 yesterday evening.

The 67 year-old’s body remains at the scene while the driver of the car – a 42 year old man – is being treated for non-life threatening injuries in Tipperary University Hospital.

The road remained closed overnight and Garda Forensic Collision investigators will examine the scene at first light.

Diversions are in place:

HGV’s coming from Waterford turn left at the Garda Station in Carrick On Suir and head up to Kilsheelan on the backroad – operating as a one way system.

Any cars can go left on this route or alternatively go right and head out for Glenbower on N76.

Vehicles coming from Clonmel take the first exit at the Kilheffernan roundabout onto the N76. If they want to go to Waterford go via Kilkenny which is applicable for both HGVs & Cars.

Traffic from Kilsheelan is being diverted to the N76 at Ormond Stores.