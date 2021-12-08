Investigations continue into fatal motorway crash in North Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on the M7 in North Tipperary.

The collision involving a number of vehicles happened at approximately 1.20pm on Monday afternoon near Ballywilliam, Nenagh.

The driver of one of these vehicles – a woman in her 60s – was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries where she passed away yesterday afternoon.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The road was closed in order for a technical examination to be conducted but has since re-opened fully.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile a section of the R499 between Ballinamona Cross and Toomevara is closed this morning with diversions in place.