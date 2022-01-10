Investigation underway following fatal collision in Cahir

Gardaí are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Cahir last evening.

The incident happened shortly before 6 o’clock when a man in his 70s was crossing Castle Street in the centre of Cahir.

He was struck by a vehicle and later pronounced dead. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and in particular would like to hear from any road users with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station 052 744 5630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The street was closed to traffic overnight and will remain so for a number of hours today to allow Gardai conduct a forensic collision examination of the scene.

Diversions are in place via the Cahir by-pass.