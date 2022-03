A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Tipperary for much of the day.

Met Éireann says heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet or snow in places for a time, could lead to localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

The warning is in place until 7 o’clock this evening in Tipp, Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Kerry, Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Munster ended at 10 o’clock this morning.