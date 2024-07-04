Head of local RPU raises concerns over safety of e-scooters

The new e-scooter laws are there to save lives and teenagers and parents should take more care with them.

That’s the call from the head of the Roads Policing Unit in Tipperary as a second teenager is buried today in Waterford after a crash last week.

17-year-old Avu Idris is being laid to rest after the funeral of 15-year-old Gilbert Collins took place on Tuesday.

At the service the Collins family pleaded for people to be more careful and attentive in life.

Superintendent Eddie Golden says we need to re-consider our use of electric-powered scooters because they are actually very dangerous.