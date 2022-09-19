Hannigan: Roads issues needs to be tackled

A local councillor says change is needed when it comes to addressing issues with roads in Nenagh.

Cllr Joe Hannigan says every year, Chairs of Municipal Districts bring forward issues with roads in their area that they feel require remedy from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

He says since he was Chair of the Nenagh Municipal District, they have been bringing forward the same roads in Nenagh with no avail and something needs to change.

The Independent councillor says there are a number of roads that need to be remedied now.

“So we’re talking about the same issues likes the N52 from Borrisokane to Ballingarry which needs to be addressed with realignment.

“We have Ballingarry village needing traffic calming measures put in. We have Carrigahorig to Portumna – that road has issues. Carrigahorig village needs to be addressed and we have of course Conger and Ashley Park where we need right-hand turning points.

“All of those are issues we brought on year on year and I believe that we need to change tack on how we are going to create an impact to get some results to have these works undertaken.”