Grangemockler N76 upgrade to commence this week

Planning was approved last year and this scheme will include resurfacing through Grangemockler, the widening of footpaths, car parking and redesign of all junctions and accesses, as well as other works.

Clonmel based Glas Civil Engineering were awarded the contract for the project, and it is expected to take 6 months to complete, likely running into the start of 2023.

However there are still plans for future works on the sewage treatment plant in the area and residents are concerned that doing so after this project may result in the road being pulled up again.

Members of the council’s road’s section informed councillors at a recent meeting that they would look into this.