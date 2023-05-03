Goldsboro highlights speeding issues in Killenaule

Solutions to reduce speeding in the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District continues to be a point of contention for councillors.

At the recent district meeting councillors urged the Roads Section to consider putting speed ramps or platforms as traffic calming measures in certain areas where speeding is becoming a danger.

The main part of the conversation related to the lack traffic calming measures in Killenaule, brought up by Councillor Imelda Goldsboro.

She made the point that in the district, there has been a significant turnover in the role of district engineer, with each having a different opinion on traffic calming measures.

Cllr. Goldsboro argued that other areas of the county, such as Littleton and Rosegreen, as well as the neighbouring county of Kilkenny, have adopted traffic calming measures in built-up areas.

She says this is a cause for worry for the people of Killenaule and should be treated as a health and safety concern.

It was heard at the meeting that according to a county-wide traffic management plan, speed ramps would not be used as a traffic calming measure.

However, Cllr. Goldsboro was given a commitment from the engineer that two flashing speed signs would be put in place in Killenaule on a temporary basis, as well as a meeting with the Gardaí and the engineer to come on site to discuss the issue.

The Fianna Fáil representative says for the 14 years she has been a councillor, Killenaule has needed traffic calming measures and that local residents have become irate due to the lack of action and seeing other villages receive them.