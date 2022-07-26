Go-Safe speed cameras in operation at four new locations in Tipperary

61 new speed cameras will go live this morning as Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority encourage drivers to lower their speed.

The cameras are spread around 23 counties with the majority on regional and national routes.

Four of them are on stretches of road in the Premier County – two are on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir, one on the N62 between Templemore and Roscrea and one on the R445 near Toomevara.

It comes after 5 people were killed on Irish roads over the weekend, bringing the total number of those who died in traffic accidents this year to 94.

Gardaí have published the GPS co-ordinates of the new camera locations on their website.